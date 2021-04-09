Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 152.75 ($2.00), with a volume of 47766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).
Specifically, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.08).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.