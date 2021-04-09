InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 14th (OTCMKTS:IPVAU)

InterPrivate II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate II Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During InterPrivate II Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPVAU opened at $10.00 on Friday.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.

