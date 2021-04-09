Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Quiet Period Will End on April 12th

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LOKMU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday.

