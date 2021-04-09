Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$177.00 to C$178.00. The stock traded as high as C$157.78 and last traded at C$157.63, with a volume of 246230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$156.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.25.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.86.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.674526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.