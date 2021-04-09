Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Kiromic BioPharma had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $18.50.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.