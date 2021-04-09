Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.33 ($110.98).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.70 ($106.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.25. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

