Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

