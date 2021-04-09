BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBR. CIBC boosted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

GBR opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$910.32 million and a PE ratio of -307.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.67. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.65 and a 52-week high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

