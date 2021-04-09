W. R. Grace & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 732 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

