Insider Selling: Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Sells £794,902.50 in Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).
Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.46. Syncona Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).
