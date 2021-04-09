Insider Selling: Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Sells £794,902.50 in Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.46. Syncona Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

