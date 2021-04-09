Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

