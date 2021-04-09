Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.
Shares of SPNS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
