Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

FNV opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 53,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

