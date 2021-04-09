Odonate Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 25,375 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,954% compared to the typical volume of 831 call options.

ODT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.