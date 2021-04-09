Raymond James Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.93.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR opened at C$15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 151.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.