Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.88.

Shares of TIH opened at C$96.84 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$60.99 and a one year high of C$100.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$92.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

