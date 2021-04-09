Canaccord Genuity Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

WCP opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.73%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

