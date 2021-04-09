Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 65 by Morgan Stanley

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 65 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 56.24.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

