Contrasting Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.95 $462.50 million $5.03 30.69

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CardioGenics and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $154.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Volatility & Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

