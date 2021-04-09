National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Critical Comparison

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.74 $4.11 billion $7.77 8.83 National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 2.75 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOC Hong Kong and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 18.17% 16.59% 0.70%

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOC Hong Kong pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats BOC Hong Kong on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOC Hong Kong

There is no company description available for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

