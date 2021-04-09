Trxade Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of MEDS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Trxade Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

