Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lowered by Analyst

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

