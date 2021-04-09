Paul Simmons Acquires 3,666 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

HILS opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,366.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,328.62. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,034.60 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,516 ($19.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

