Rebecca Ann Shelley Purchases 7,727 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 7,727 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11).
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £648.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
