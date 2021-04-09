Rebecca Ann Shelley Purchases 7,727 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 7,727 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £648.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

