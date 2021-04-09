Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce $478.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.10 million. Primo Water reported sales of $474.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

PRMW stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

