Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £12,637.80 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Paul Christopher Swinney bought 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).
- On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).
Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £300.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04. Tristel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.06.
Tristel Company Profile
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
