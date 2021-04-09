$460.11 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post sales of $460.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

