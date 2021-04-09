Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.