Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

KLIC opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.