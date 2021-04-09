Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to “Sector Perform” at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

