Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

