Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.55. 398,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,889,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.