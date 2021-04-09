Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

