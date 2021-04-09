AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $11.95. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 167,538 shares.

Specifically, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

