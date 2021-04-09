Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,276.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $41,276.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00460765 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 459% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 804.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

