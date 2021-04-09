SUN Reaches Market Cap of $195.88 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. SUN has a market capitalization of $195.88 million and approximately $278.54 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $39.63 or 0.00068049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,426 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

