Zacks: Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Embraer.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 8,309,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

