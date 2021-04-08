Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

