PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $3.46 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00005952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,698,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

