Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

GAIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,813. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a P/E ratio of -75.26, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

