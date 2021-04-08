Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $4.79

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Swipe has a market cap of $410.41 million and $475.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

