Wrapped BNB Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.34 or 0.00704626 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00792519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.41 or 1.00082839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003589 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,578,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.