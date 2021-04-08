Douglas B. Snyder Sells 8,400 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $218.55.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.