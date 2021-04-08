Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 17,514 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 400,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,958. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

