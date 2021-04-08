Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,308,465 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 35,664,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,724,633. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

