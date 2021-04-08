aWSB (aWSB) Price Hits $10.70

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $65,428.98 and approximately $844.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $10.70 or 0.00018404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

