HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $570.13 million and $113,580.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004246 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036554 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019899 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

