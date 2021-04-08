Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,960. Entegris has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,044 shares of company stock worth $36,561,890. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.