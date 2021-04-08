Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.95 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $7.93 or 0.00013625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $343.21 million and approximately $68.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.