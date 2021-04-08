Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $196.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.91 million to $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

