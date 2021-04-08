The Transfer Token Price Tops $8.64 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $907.93 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00014832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.